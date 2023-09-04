Wildfire latest: After rain, crews work on ‘plan to secure’ Hay River

Here are the latest simple updates we have on wildfires threatening NWT communities, with time stamps below.

We have kept these summaries brief so you can get updates without having to wade through many paragraphs. More detailed information is published by NWT Fire and local governments.

Use our guides for help: guide to getting out, guide to where to stay, guide to everything else (including what we know about financial supports). Check our homepage frequently for other updates.

Here’s our fire map. Here’s what to expect from Cabin Radio in the days ahead.

All communities listed are unsafe for your return. Do not travel. There is no timeline for return unless stated.

Yellowknife, Ndılǫ, Dettah, Ingraham Trail

11am Sunday: “High winds continue this morning, gusty north-northwest up to 45 km/h by noon. The winds will continue into the evening, before easing off around midnight,” NWT Fire wrote.

“Disorganized bands of clouds are caught up in the strong winds, and will give the odd shower over the complex today. Temperatures are decreasing and will be hovering around the 10C range, several degrees below seasonal. The weather is expected to quiet off a bit on Monday, but there will still be moderately gusty northwest winds.”

Here’s what’s happening on fire ZF015, the one that many people will be driving past over the next few days: “Crews are working on mop-up and bucketing activities on hotspots along the north side of the south finger, and the south side of the north finger of this fire, as well as along Highway 3.” (In other words, those two prongs from before? Keeping the highway-side edges of those prongs in check.)

Crews are “also beginning to demobilize structure protection units within Yellowknife and the wet line around Fred Henne Park,” NWT Fire stated.

Hay River, KFN, Enterprise, Kakisa

10pm Sunday: NWT Fire reported “significant rain” in Hay River on Sunday, up to 25 mm across the day.

“This could provide a few days of fire activity relief. However, the rain has ended and there is no more in the forecast. There is a return to warm, clear, dry conditions throughout the week, and a return to much higher than seasonal temperatures expected by the end of the week in preliminary forecasts,” NWT Fire stated.

“While this rainfall will provide help in the short-term, there is still a high level of risk to Hay River and the surrounding area – where fire has reached many populated areas, is within a half kilometre of the hospital and industrial area across from downtown, and very close to the main road in and out of town.

“The Hay River area is in heavy drought – the drought code in the area sits at 800. For context, anything above 340 is extreme. What this means is that there is fire burning deep in the ground through the duff layer – which is the layer of the forest just above the soil full of decomposing leaves and other forest fuel. This fire can flare up and cause further growth and potential damage if the right steps are not taken to secure the area.”

NWT Fire said crews are now carrying out a “plan to secure the Town of Hay River, K’átł’odeeche First Nation, and surrounding areas.” That involves using heavy machinery to build a border of nothing burnable along the fire’s edge “running from the shores of Great Slave Lake through the entire Hay River Corridor to the west of town.”

The aim is to “build a strong, secure perimeter around populated areas and avoid further damage.”

Fort Smith

12pm Sunday: Parks Canada says winds are calming down on Sunday with a high of 17C and a small chance of rain in the evening. A little rain also fell overnight.

There was new fire growth around Thebacha on Saturday. The fire is now reported to be 300 metres from Thebacha. “Fire specialists are assessing the Thebacha area of the fire today and will develop a revised plan for containment lines and strategies within the new growth that will include heavy equipment and on-the-ground firefighters,” Parks Canada reported.

“Firefighters today will continue extinguishment work along containment lines, heavy equipment will keep building on guards and helicopters will assist with bucketing as needed.”

Jean Marie River

7pm Thursday: Fire FS028 has now been declared “under control.” Crews continued working on the perimeter Thursday.