Wildfire latest: Friday and Saturday wind forecast triggers warnings

Here are the latest simple updates we have on wildfires threatening NWT communities, with time stamps below.

We have kept these summaries brief so you can get updates without having to wade through many paragraphs. More detailed information is published by NWT Fire and local governments.

Use our guides for help: guide to getting out, guide to where to stay, guide to everything else (including what we know about financial supports). Check our homepage frequently for other updates.

Here’s our fire map. Here’s what to expect from Cabin Radio in the days ahead.

All communities listed are unsafe for your return. Do not travel. There is no timeline for return unless stated.

Yellowknife, Ndılǫ, Dettah, Ingraham Trail

6pm Tuesday: NWT Fire says the Dettah wildfire, fire ZF085 has had minimal growth to the southwest. All other fires in the North Slave Complex remain steady.

The wildfire agency says a heatwave in the North Slave region is expected to continue, with record-breaking temperatures overnight and into Wednesday. Winds are also expected to remain gusty.

A chance of a few millimeters of rain has been forecast for Thursday, with a chance of thundershowers into Thursday evening. More wind is expected on Friday and into Saturday, with a more detailed forecast to come.

Hay River, KFN, Enterprise, Kakisa

10:30am Wednesday: Fog and smoke in Hay River to start the day. “Work continues to close off the finger that is closest to KFN to completely remove the risk,” the town wrote on Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday, crews “specifically worked in the Castaways area to address any hotspots and will continue today,” the town added, referring to the area west of the downtown core.

“Fire risks will increase on Friday and Saturday as the winds increase to 50 km/h out of the west. Crews have been preparing to minimize risks. Fire risk on the highway remains, specifically near the Alexandra Falls area, through to the end of the wind events on Saturday,” the update continued.

Fort Smith

10:30am Wednesday: The town’s protective services team says Friday and Saturday look to be very windy and dry. “We are preparing for potential fire growth due to anticipated strong and gusty winds.”

Earlier, the town’s fire chief told Cabin Radio about the work that’s been done to prepare for an event like that while the fire was comparatively dormant for the past few days.

“In discussion with long-term residents, Elders and fire specialists, no one has seen drought levels this high before. This has persisted for much of the summer and drought conditions remain at a critical level in Wood Buffalo National Park and the South Slave region of the NWT. This means fires are burning at a very high intensity,” the town wrote.

“With no moisture in the ground, fire management tactics have had to change. Plants and vegetation that usually would be unlikely to burn and could be relied on as natural breaks in forest fuels, that would aid in slowing a fire down, are burning much faster than usual.

“Fires are exceptionally stubborn this summer. Extinguishing deep-burning hot spots and securing lines is taxing time and resources, and is especially difficult. These things aside, please rest assured that Parks Canada, Alberta Wildfire, the Government of the Northwest Territories and the Town of Fort Smith together are using everything we can – including fire crews, heavy equipment, air tankers and helicopters – to contain the fire and get folks back in their homes.”

Jean Marie River

6:50pm Tuesday: NWT Fire says FS028, is now approximately 90 percent contained. Crews are continuing to work on its perimeter.