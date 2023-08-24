Wildfire latest: ‘Important 48 hours’ for Yellowknife, Hay River, Fort Smith

Here are the latest simple updates we have on wildfires threatening NWT communities, with time stamps below.

We have kept these summaries brief so you can get updates without having to wade through many paragraphs. More detailed information is published by NWT Fire and local governments.

Use our guides for help: guide to getting out, guide to where to stay, guide to everything else (including what we know about financial supports). Check our homepage frequently for other updates.

Here’s our fire map. Here’s what to expect from Cabin Radio in the days ahead.

All communities listed are unsafe for your return. Do not travel. There is no timeline for return unless stated.

Yellowknife, Ndılǫ, Dettah

11am Thursday: ZF015 is still 15 km west of Yellowknife and unlikely to reach the city this weekend. However, NWT Fire says Thursday and Friday are big days in the battle against the fire.

“Today and Friday will put significant pressure on the eastern perimeter of this fire with high temperatures, low moisture, and brisk to heavy winds,” the wildfire agency wrote on Thursday morning.

“This is an important 48 hours in the effort to reduce the threat to the capital region, with the possibility of fire escaping the perimeter and eastward growth. We will be doing everything possible to continue to keep it at bay.”

Direct attack against that fire continues.

The Ingraham Trail fire isn’t any closer and is not expected to reach the road this week. Again, it is being directly attacked with various other work ongoing.

The Dettah fire hasn’t moved any closer, still 29 km away.

Hay River, KFN, Enterprise

10am Thursday: Crews are preparing for blustery 27C conditions on Friday that could push the fire outside Hay River closer to the town.

“The next three days will have an elevated fire risk,” the town stated on Thursday morning.

“An overview of what to do if the fire does progress, as well as what structural protections are in place, will be communicated later today.”

Yesterday crews extended the fire guard north of the gun range with crews blacklining behind. On the east side of the river the cat guard line has been extended to connect with the previous burn. A successful controlled ignition was issued yesterday and will be finished up today. Air and ground crews also reduced the heat and hot spots in the Heart Lake area. Efforts were also focused in the south end near Alexandra Falls with the structural protection unit assisting. Structural protection work continued in Enterprise and Paradise Gardens. All crews will fall back into the Hay River area if the fire conditions worsen to have maximum effect in reducing fire risk to the town.Today is smoky at the airport which limits air activity and visibility of the fire until it clears. Temperature today is 23C with a relative humidity of 30 and 11kmh variable winds. Training and preparedness drills continue today in Hay River.Draft Emergency Response Plans were reviewed this morning at the briefing covering Hay River Structural Protection Division, K’atl’odeeche First Nation, Canadian Forces as well as firefighting crews. An overview of what structural protections are in place currently was presented as well.Communications connectivity is back up in the Kakisa and Buffalo areas. Long distance landline services are also back up at Ft. Smith. Work continues on a re-entry plan with NWT MACA and KFN.

Fort Smith

5pm Wednesday: The fire grew toward Fort Fitzgerald on Tuesday, breaching a fire guard, and is 3.5 km from the first structure in the town, Parks Canada says. Sprinklers in Fitzgerald are on.

The fire is 2.8 km from Bell Rock, west of Fort Smith, and four kilometres from Fort Smith itself. “We recognize that this distance has not changed in the last week or so and we would like to stress that this is not an indication that the fire is not growing or that the threat is gone,” NWT Fire wrote on Wednesday evening.

“Yesterday, the fire growth closest to Fort Smith was able to be slowed for now, but did show active fire behaviour at the finger closest to town. Helicopters bucketed the area into the evening to keep it at bay,” Parks Canada stated.

Kakisa

7pm Saturday NWT Fire update: Fire is 14 kilometres away, no significant shift. Water being taken into the community during communications outage and a Starlink has been dropped off.

Jean Marie River

No recent formal update. Satellite imagery suggests no progress toward the community from the access road area.