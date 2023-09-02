Wildfire latest: Success despite high winds in Hay River, Fort Smith

Here are the latest simple updates we have on wildfires threatening NWT communities, with time stamps below.

We have kept these summaries brief so you can get updates without having to wade through many paragraphs. More detailed information is published by NWT Fire and local governments.

Use our guides for help: guide to getting out, guide to where to stay, guide to everything else (including what we know about financial supports). Check our homepage frequently for other updates.

Here’s our fire map. Here’s what to expect from Cabin Radio in the days ahead.

All communities listed are unsafe for your return. Do not travel. There is no timeline for return unless stated.

Yellowknife, Ndılǫ, Dettah, Ingraham Trail

12:14pm Friday: NWT Fire says the “extreme wind event” over the next 24 to 48 hours will test the established defences and protections against the Behchokǫ̀/Yellowknife wildfire.

The wildfire agency says crews are responding to hot spots on the west side of fire ZF015 today and checking on values at risk. Conditions may require teams to return to base for their safety.

NWT Fire says crews will work on the southeast side of the Ingraham Trail Fire, ZF011, until winds prevent them from working.

These two fires are classified as “being held.”

The Dettah fire, ZF085, remains out of control. NWT Fire says the wildfire is being assessed daily and crews are prepared to action any hotspots or threats to containment lines.

Hay River, KFN, Enterprise, Kakisa

9:30pm Friday: The Town of Hay River said crews had “persevered under very challenging fire conditions” by the end of Friday, getting clear skies earlier in the day for a “strong aerial attack on the fire.”

Despite the high winds materializing, there were no new structure losses. How far to the east the fire has spread, beyond Hay River, was not immediately clear.

“Crews will be monitoring throughout the night, but conditions have improved and there are no anticipated issues,” the town wrote. (There’s a separate, more detailed NWT Fire update.)

“Tomorrow is forecast to be better weather than today was,” the town added.

Fort Smith

10pm Friday: Parks Canada said fire activity on Friday was “manageable” with the resources available, despite being very windy in the afternoon.

In the early afternoon, “cloud cover rolled in and helped the temperatures stay lower than predicted,” Parks Canada wrote on Friday evening, reporting wind gusts of up to 55 km/h.

“The wind is still blowing … but it started to wind down,” said Councillor Dana Fergusson in a Facebook video from the town on Friday evening.

Fergusson said the mood of firefighters that evening was “positive.”

“There are a couple of spots where things jumped a little but they felt good about it, and felt things could be managed,” she said. “This wasn’t like three weeks ago, it was much more controlled, positive.”

Earlier, a red flag warning was in place for Fort Smith, suggesting incoming weather could rapidly increase fire behaviour.

“Tomorrow will be even a better day, a more telling day,” said Fergusson.

Jean Marie River

7pm Thursday: Fire FS028 has now been declared “under control.” Crews continued working on the perimeter Thursday.