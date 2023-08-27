Wildfire latest: Temperatures rising around South Slave

Here are the latest simple updates we have on wildfires threatening NWT communities, with time stamps below.

We have kept these summaries brief so you can get updates without having to wade through many paragraphs. More detailed information is published by NWT Fire and local governments.

Use our guides for help: guide to getting out, guide to where to stay, guide to everything else (including what we know about financial supports). Check our homepage frequently for other updates.

Here’s our fire map. Here’s what to expect from Cabin Radio in the days ahead.

All communities listed are unsafe for your return. Do not travel. There is no timeline for return unless stated.

Yellowknife, Ndılǫ, Dettah, Ingraham Trail

12:30pm Saturday: “Cooler temperatures expected today but still way above seasonal averages, with highs around 20C,” NWT Fire wrote.

“Winds will be northerly early afternoon, which will dry up the little rain we received yesterday. The winds will then ease off through the later afternoon and evening and carry into Sunday.

“On Sunday, another trough of low pressure forms in the Mackenzie Valley and shifts winds back to southerly. However, the winds do not look to be quite as strong as this present wind event, and will be decreasing significantly into the evening as the trough moves over the fires.

“There is no precipitation expected today. During the peak burning period today, there is a good chance of continuous crown fire, where fire jumps from treetop to treetop in areas with mature boreal spruce, and intermittent crown fire in areas with spruce lichen forest.”

Fire ZF015 remains 15 km from Yellowknife. For the Ingraham Trail fire: “Winds will continue to push the south side of the fire towards Prelude Lake today.” That fire remains four kilometres from Prelude.

For the Dettah fire, NWT Fire reported no significant change.

Hay River, KFN, Enterprise

12:30pm Sunday: The number of structures lost remains at two cabins and a travel trailer, all to the west of Hay River next to Great Slave Lake.

At lunchtime on Sunday, NWT Fire stated: “Today, temperatures expected to again reach up to 30C with south-southwesterly winds, 15 km/h gusting to 30 km/h in morning, shifting southwesterly at 15 km/h gusting up to 35-40 km/h, and extremely dry conditions.

“This may cause severe fire activity and would support growth to the north and to the east – which may be a risk for growth from the fire’s perimeter to the west of the river. Firefighting efforts will be focused on addressing these risks. Visibility is a challenge and may make it difficult for aircraft to fly – crew and pilot safety is number one.

“A wind shift to the northwest is forecast later in the evening (after 7pm), which may provide some relief.”

Fort Smith

11:30am Sunday: The fire hopped across parts of some containment lines yesterday and crews are working to contain that along the Foxholes Road, an area east of Connie’s Road near Highway 5, and on the south side of Highway 5 between Thebacha Road and Bell Rock.

On Sunday, the fire was expected to grow to the north and northwest. There was no big shift reported in the fire’s distance to any structures around Fort Smith.

The Monday forecast high is 30C with winds from the south gusting to 25 km/h. After that, “the forecast for early next week calls for hot, dry conditions with mostly easterly winds, which is conducive to extreme fire behaviour,” Parks Canada wrote.

Kakisa

No recent formal update. The community is understood to have mostly evacuated to Fort Simpson and Kakisa is not said by NWT Fire to be under imminent threat.