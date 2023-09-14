Wildfire latest: This page’s updates have concluded

Throughout August and into September, this page brought you the latest simple updates we had on wildfires threatening NWT communities, with time stamps.

With most South Slave residents now able to head home, the peak of the crisis appears to be passing and we are no longer actively maintaining this page.

Instead, key updates about wildfires in the NWT will appear in live text pages or in reports of their own accessible via our homepage.

Thanks for relying on us to provide fast, accurate and responsible coverage of this summer’s wildfire season. We always hope not to need this kind of page, but if the need does arise again, we’ll reinstate one immediately.