What happens to utility bills in evacuated NWT communities?

With the majority of Northwest Territories residents displaced from their communities, some are worried about costs at home like internet, rent and utilities, alongside extra expenses since having to evacuate.

We’re reaching out to municipalities, rental companies and other service providers about policies they have in place related to payments in evacuated communities. Here’s the latest information we have.

The NWT Power Corporation (NTPC) – which is the power distributor in some evacuated communities, though not Yellowknife, Hay River, Kakisa and Enterprise – stated in an email that it “recognizes the financial challenges facing customers who have been evacuated from their communities.”

The utility said penalties for late payments will be suspended while evacuation orders remain in place.

Automatic bill payments will continue to be processed for residents in evacuated communities, the corporation said, as they “reflect past electricity consumption.”

NTPC said it continues to provide power in Fort Smith and Jean Marie River, keeping fridges and freezers cold while people are away from home. It noted people will require “considerably less” electricity than normal during this time, which will be reflected in their next bill.

Northland Utilities has not yet responded to a request for information.

Northwestel said in a press release on Tuesday that home and small business customers from evacuated communities will receive a credit on their bill for the period of the evacuation order.

Residents in the Beaufort Delta, where telecoms services have been slower than normal due to a fault in the Mackenzie Valley Fibre Line, will continue to receive a credit of 50 percent until service is fully restored.

Great Slave MLA Katrina Nokleby asserted on Facebook on Tuesday that Northview REIT had been sending arrears notices to NWT residents. Those notices would cover the period leading up to August, before evacuation orders were issued.

The Tenants Association of the NWT is using Facebook to provide updates and advice related to tenancies and payments.

Cabin Radio has been unable to independently verify that such notices have been sent out. A Northview representative said the company would not give out information to anyone who is not a tenant.

The Town of Hay River told us it currently has no information related to municipal bills.