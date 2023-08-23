How NWT pet owners can protect their pets in Alberta

With wildfires causing evacuations across the NWT, many North and South Slave evacuees have landed in Alberta, some with pets who have never left the territory.

Pet owners in the NWT typically don’t need to worry about parasites such as ticks and fleas due to frigid winters that the parasites cannot survive. However, these disease-bearing organisms are more common in Alberta and British Columbia, putting pets more at risk if not properly protected.

In an email to Cabin Radio, the Alberta Veterinarian Medical Association (ABVMA) discussed the importance of protection against ticks while in Alberta, as well as other parasites if evacuees plan on leaving the province.

“Ticks are a concern in Alberta. Veterinary practices in Alberta can provide tick protection and discuss further recommendations,” wrote a representative from ABVMA.

“Flea and heartworm protection are recommended when travelling out of Alberta to BC, east of Saskatchewan and to the US but are not a primary concern within Alberta.”

Although most tick species in Alberta do not carry lyme disease, there have been some cases of humans and animals contracting the illness after being bit. It is crucial for pet owners to know how to properly remove ticks if found on animals, as simply pulling them off can lead to infection and/or pieces of the tick being left behind. Penny and Blue evacuated to the suburbs of Calgary from Yellowknife, posing for a photo in prime tick territory. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio

To reduce the risk of ticks, ABVMA recommends walking on cleared sidewalks, using bug spray that contains DEET and checking pets after they’ve been outside. More information on ticks and tick prevention can be found on the ABVMA website.

It is also recommended that dogs staying in boarding facilities have the necessary vaccines to protect their immune systems.

“The distemper combination vaccine and rabies are core vaccines that dogs would likely already have,” ABVMA wrote to Cabin Radio.

“If a dog is in a boarding facility or daycare with close contact with other dogs, it should also have a bordetella (kennel cough) vaccine.”

Kennel cough is a highly contagious lung infection seen in dogs that is typically contracted in areas housing a large number of animals such as dog parks, animal day cares, and boarding facilities.

Mild cases of kennel cough tend to go away on their own, however severe cases can be fatal. Vaccinating dogs against the infection can prevent risk of dogs ever contracting it.

ABVMA encourages evacuees to reach out to Alberta veterinarians with concerns or questions they might have, as well as for prescription refills for pets.

“The ABVMA representing veterinarians, veterinary technologists and veterinary practices in Alberta extends its concern and hope for resilience to the residents of NWT,” they wrote.