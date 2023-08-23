City of Yellowknife, NWT SPCA working to retrieve pets left behind

The City of Yellowknife and NWT SPCA are working to check on pets left behind during the evacuation and reunite them with their owners.

As Yellowknife residents fled wildfires, some had to leave pets behind in homes due to the urgency of the situation.

The SPCA has been providing food and water to pets left in homes, which have been identified through contact with the organization, according to a city press release.

Due to the number of requests received for pet support and the unknown length of the evacuation, the city and SPCA are now working to retrieve pets from homes, Wednesday’s release stated.

The city is asking residents who had to leave pets behind to fill out a pet retrieval form. The form asks for information about the pet owner and their current location, details about the pet – including a physical description, special handling requirements and medical needs – as well as details about the pet’s current location. A separate form must be filled out for each pet.

By signing the form, pet owners consent to city and SPCA responders entering their homes. As such, the form must have the consent of the homeowner or tenant.

“If you are neither of these but are completing a form, ensure to contact those individuals to get consent,” the city stated.

After the form is filled out, teams including municipal enforcement, a locksmith and animal care specialists will go into homes to ensure pet safety.

Based on information shared in the form, the team will make a plan about how to continue care for the animal.

Owners will be contacted with instructions on where to pick up their pet after it has been retrieved.