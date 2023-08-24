Evacuation order lifted for Jean Marie River

Residents of Jean Marie River are being allowed to return home as an evacuation order for the community has been downgraded to an evacuation alert.

On Thursday afternoon, Jean Marie River First Nation announced that barricades had been removed and the access road to the community was open for travel.

Jean Marie River has been under an evacuation order since August 13.

NWT Fire noted that the fire FS028 is not out but the areas closest to the community had been suppressed and the northern perimeter was secure.

The community remains on evacuation alert, which requires residents to be prepared within one hour notice. NWT Fire said conditions are forecast to be hot, dry and windy over the next few days.

The band office is requesting all all residents who return to Jean Marie River to check in so they have an accurate head count.

NWT Fire said crews continue to work on the fire and equipment is stationed on the side of the access road. It cautioned residents returning to Jean Marie River to drive carefully.