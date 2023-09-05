Shane Thompson to visit wildfire-hit Enterprise

The NWT’s environment and communities minister is set to visit Enterprise for the first time since the hamlet was devastated by a wildfire.

Shane Thompson said on Saturday he had been in talks with Enterprise Mayor Michael St Amour about visiting the community “to see the impact on it.”

On Tuesday morning, the NWT government said Thompson will tour Enterprise, Hay River and Fort Smith between Tuesday and Wednesday this week, accompanied by St Amour, Hay River Mayor Kandis Jameson and the deputy mayor of Fort Smith, Jay Macdonald.

“He will also be meeting with firefighters to thank them for their work on the South Slave wildfires,” the territory stated.

Residents of Enterprise, where a wildfire destroyed the majority of homes and buildings last month, remain displaced from the community.

“There’s still no set timeline for Enterprise’s return,” Bobby Bourque, a member of the South Slave Regional Emergency Management Organization, said on Monday.

“There’s still a lot to do throughout the community. There are still a lot of assessments that need to be done and essential services return before they can start welcoming back residents.”

Blair Porter, Enterprise’s senior administrative officer, previously told Cabin Radio it’s not yet safe for residents to return. Around seven people are in the hamlet focused on firefighting efforts.

“We don’t want to add injury to insult, so to speak, by having personal injury added onto the damage that has already been done,” he said.

Northland Utilities stated in an email that the exact date on which power will be restored to the hamlet remains unknown as “damage to infrastructure is significant.”

The power distributor said staff had been in contact with community leaders and had provided temporary power to the community hall.

The company said crews are expected to begin restoration work later this week and materials for that rebuild are already in place.

Evacuees from Hay River, the Kátł’odeeche First Nation and Fort Smith have no return date, although wildfire officials have committed to re-opening Hay River “a long time before the snow falls.”

Thompson had said he intended to speak with leaders from Fort Smith and Hay River about their plans.

Ollie Williams contributed reporting.