The City of Yellowknife says residential tipping fees will be waived at the dump on Saturday.

Amnesty day at the solid waste facility runs from 10am to 4:15pm on September 23.

During that time, the residential $16.50 tipping fee will be waived but other tipping and out-of-town fees, such as fees for disposing of large appliances or propane tanks, will apply.

Commercial vehicles will continue to be charged commercial rates.