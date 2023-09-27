Lotto 6/49: $68M guaranteed to be won on Wednesday night

Sponsored

Wednesday night’s Lotto 6/49 is guaranteed to be won, with the Gold Ball jackpot now worth $68 million.

The Western Canada Lottery Corporation says the jackpot, which has been steadily increasing since it was last won in June, is a record for the western Canada game.

Twice a week, on Wednesday and Saturday, either a white or gold ball is drawn in the lottery. The draw starts with 30 balls – 29 are white and one is gold. If a white ball is drawn, the winner receives $1 million. If the gold ball is drawn, the winner gets the total jackpot.

Since white balls are not replaced in the draw, the jackpot total grows and grows until the gold ball is drawn. In Wednesday’s case, only the gold ball remains – so someone is guaranteed to win the pot of money that night. Image: Western Canada Lottery Corporation

“The Gold Ball jackpot has been on a journey since it was last won on June 14. It was reset to $10 million and has since rolled for 29 draws, steadily growing by $2 million with each roll,” said the lottery corporation in a news release.

The Western Canada Lottery Corporation, or WCLC, encompasses Alberta, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and the three territories. In the NWT, the biggest Lotto 6/49 prize won was $11.3 million in Fort Smith, back in 2007.

“A $68-million Lotto 6/49 winner would be the biggest lottery winner ever in the North, regardless of the game,” said WCLC.

The current record is a $55-million Lotto Max winner from Yellowknife in June 2020.

“In addition to the record-breaking Gold Ball jackpot, players with tickets for the September 27 draw will vie for the $5-million jackpot and subsidiary prizes offered in the Lotto 6/49 classic draw,” WCLC added.

Adults aged 18 and older can purchase $3 tickets at any Lotto Spot location or through the Lotto Spot app.

