Hay River Curling Club waives fees for young curlers

Young Hay River residents can enjoy free curling after the town’s curling club waived after-school registration fees for the coming season.

Hay River Curling Club said it was partnering with Hay River Disposals to make the offer in recognition of the “increased cost pressures” families face after multiple evacuations, a Wednesday press release stated.

Residents have faced three evacuations in 15 months, caused by one flood and two wildfires.

“There was quite a bit of impact to the residents in the area, including Enterprise and KFN,” curling club director Glenn Smith told Cabin Radio by phone.

Smith, who is also the town’s senior administrative officer, hopes the curling club’s decision makes things easier for families experiencing financial difficulties as a result – while giving youth an opportunity to try the sport.

He stressed the importance of kids participating in activities to relieve the stress of having to evacuate multiple times.

“The town recognizes the importance of recreation to the development and healthy lifestyles for youth,” he said.

The curling club can carry the cost through its general operating fund, Smith said, though sponsorships help. A Chase the Ace fundraiser accumulated nearly $700,000 a few years ago, which Smith says is still being used by the club.