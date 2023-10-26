CN rail line to Enterprise is restored, company says

CN says its freight rail line between Enterprise and southern Canada returned to service this week after summer wildfire damage.

In a statement to Cabin Radio, CN said crews had completed repairs to the track after fires ripped through the NWT’s South Slave region in August.

The line is a key transportation link for the delivery of fuel and other goods to the North.

Brad Mapes, whose AWP Industries has turned land outside Enterprise into a rail yard, said his business was back in operation now that repairs are complete.

CN said the work involved “more than 18,000 rail ties to repair areas damaged by the wildfires.” The firm also set up a “temporary transload facility,” a designated area where truckloads of cargo are transferred to rail cars for longer-distance travel.

“All of this work was made possible by the careful coordination of remote work crews and timely delivery of track materials,” CN stated.

“CN would like to thank the local community whose support, including accommodations, extended grocery store hours, and meals was instrumental in achieving this milestone.”

There was no immediate update on the status of the line between Enterprise and Hay River, which represents the northern terminus.