NWT Election 2023: Read our Yellowknife North interviews

Residents of Yellowknife North can choose between Bruce Valpy, Jon Howe or Shauna Morgan in the 2023 territorial election.

We’ve interviewed all three candidates, giving each person 15 minutes to discuss their platform, the priorities they’d like to focus on if elected, and the qualities that they believe help to mark them out as a candidate.

Elections NWT’s map of the Yellowknife North district for the 2023 election.

Bruce Valpy, former editor and publisher at the NNSL newspaper chain, wants to focus on supporting smaller communities if elected Yellowknife North MLA. Read Bruce’s interview

“If they elected me, I’d be the most surprised person in the world,” said Jon Howe, adding he ran in Yellowknife North to ensure voters had options to choose from. Read Jon’s interview

Former councillor Shauna Morgan says she’ll be a collaborative voice with a focus on a healthy community and healthy economy if elected in Yellowknife North. Read Shauna’s interview

Polling day is November 14. For information about how to vote, head to Elections NWT’s website.