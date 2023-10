Do you have a spectacular Halloween costume this year? Is your house adorned with spooky decorations or did you carve a superb jack-o-lantern?

Cabin Radio wants your Halloween photos!

Send photos showing off your costumes and decorations in the Northwest Territories, plus a short description, to mailbox@cabinradio.ca.

Also, let us know where people should go to check out the best spooky haunts and decorations on Tuesday night.