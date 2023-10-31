In pictures: Celebrating Halloween 2023 in the NWT

From spooktacular costumes to intricate jack-o-lanterns, here are some of the ways people in the Northwest Territories are celebrating Halloween this year.

If you have a great Halloween costume or decorations you’d like to share, send us an email. You can also let us know where trick-or-treaters should head on Tuesday night to see the best haunts in the NWT.

You can also use this form to attach your submissions.

Scroll down for some of our highlights so far.

Happy Halloween from everyone at Cabin Radio!

A frightening display

Boolesque may not be happening this year, but these two (Skella and Ghostie) are still managing to enjoy their favourite holiday. Photo: Submitted

Best dressed

We all float down here. Arlo looks adorably terrifying as Pennywise from It. Photo: Charlotte Morritt-Jacobs

Julianna Rose is ready for Halloween as Eeyore. Photo: John Savoy

Costume change! Julianna now looks ready for some bouncing as Tigger. Photo: John Savoy

Jose Rafael looks adorable as Piglet. Photo: John Savoy

Gosh! Jack Hurley wants you to vote for Pedro this Halloween as Napoleon Dynamite. Photo: Dave Hurley

He’s just Ken. John Inglis stuns as the classic Mattel toy this Halloween. Photo: Submitted

John Mutford is ahead by a century as Gord Downie. Photo: John Mutford

Oh hi Allan. Mutford looks sporting in another Halloween costume. Photo: John Mutford

The Penguin from Batman Returns was spotted downtown during lunch hour. Photo: Submitted

Womp womp. Jesse dons his best Blue Jays fan costume. Photo: Jesse Wheeler

Betty is the cutest spider this Halloween. Photo: Jesse Wheeler

Don’t feed him after midnight. Gizmo was spotted in downtown Yellowknife. Photo: submitted

Elaine Gillespie is the ghost with the most as Beetlejuice. Photo: Submitted.

“The dinosaurs are back… this ‘Lukkasaurus’ just might be out tonight.” Photo: Diane Magnusson

Binx isn’t sure about his pineapple costume. Photo: Emily Blake

Pumpkin madness

Geoff Oldfield and his son are really pulling off the pumpkin head look this Halloween. Photo: Submitted

“Just a smiling happy pumpkin!” Photo: Dorothy Jill Westerman

A slenderman jack-o-lantern by Doug P Tate. Photo submitted by Mary-Ann Hannaford

Julianna Rose poses with the jack-o-lantern she crafted with the help of her mom Anie Rose. Photo: John Savoy

“Fun times pumpkin carving on the weekend.” Photo: Diane Magnusson

All lit up and ready for trick-or-treaters. Photo: Diane Magnusson

Meow! Please enjoy this cat-o-lantern. Photo: Emily Blake