NWT Election 2023: Read our Hay River South interviews

Residents of Hay River South can choose between Vince McKay, Wally Schumann or Rocky Simpson in the 2023 territorial election.

We’ve interviewed all three candidates, giving each person 15 minutes to discuss their platform, the priorities they’d like to focus on if elected, and the qualities that they believe help to mark them out as a candidate.

An Elections NWT image of the Hay River South district, highlighted in green, as it stood in 2019.

Vince McKay says he has the experience in government and politics to address disasters, drugs and the economy as the new Hay River South MLA. Read Vince’s interview

Wally Schumann says that after four years spent listening to his community’s needs, he is ready for a second term representing the people of Hay River South. Read Wally’s interview

Incumbent Rocky Simpson says he will continue to be accessible and address issues for residents of Hay River South if re-elected to a second term. Read Rocky’s interview

More: Head to Cabin Radio’s election homepage

Polling day is November 14. For information about how to vote, head to Elections NWT’s website.