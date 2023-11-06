NWT Election 2023: Read our Sahtu interviews

Residents of the Sahtu can choose between Paulie Chinna, Danny McNeely or Delphine Pierrot in the 2023 territorial election.

We’ve interviewed all three candidates, giving each person 15 minutes to discuss their platform, the priorities they’d like to focus on if elected, and the qualities that they believe help to mark them out as a candidate.

Elections NWT’s image of the Sahtu district as it stood in 2019.

Paulie Chinna, seeking a second term as Sahtu MLA, says her experience as a minister will help her to “enhance what already exists” for residents. Read Paulie’s interview

Danny McNeely hopes to regain a seat he narrowly lost in 2019. He’s proposing to work with community governments to restart what he says are stalled projects. Read Danny’s interview

Citing her years of experience as a social worker and knowledge of communities across the region, Delphine Pierrot has put her name forward for Sahtu MLA. Read Delphine’s interview

More: Head to Cabin Radio’s election homepage

Polling day is November 14. For information about how to vote, head to Elections NWT’s website.