NWT Election 2023: Read our Dehcho interviews

Residents of the Dehcho district can choose between Ron Bonnetrouge, Richard C Lafferty, Steven Vandell or Sheryl Yakeleya in the 2023 territorial election.

We’ve interviewed three of the four candidates, giving each person 15 minutes to discuss their platform, the priorities they’d like to focus on if elected, and the qualities that they believe help to mark them out as a candidate.

An Elections NWT image of the Dehcho district as it stood in 2019.

If he’s elected the new Dehcho MLA, Steven Vandell says his hands-on experience will help foster an environment where jobs are created for youth. Read Steven’s interview

Richard C Lafferty wants to promote industries he says are overlooked, like natural gas and logging, while enhancing on-the-land education. Read Richard’s interview

Born and raised in Fort Providence, Sheryl Yakeleya says she’ll listen closely to communities’ needs if elected as the Dehcho MLA. Read Sheryl’s interview

Ron Bonnetrouge, the incumbent, declined to be interviewed.

Polling day is November 14. For information about how to vote, head to Elections NWT’s website.