NWT Election 2023: Read our Nahendeh interviews

Residents of Nahendeh can choose between Sharon Allen, Josh Campbell, Mavis Cli-Michaud, Hillary Deneron, Shane Thompson or Leslie Wright in the 2023 territorial election.

We’ve interviewed four of the six candidates, giving each person 15 minutes to discuss their platform, the priorities they’d like to focus on if elected, and the qualities that they believe help to mark them out as a candidate.

An Elections NWT image of the Nahendeh district as it stood in 2019.

Longtime northern educator and advocate Sharon Allen says she will apply Dene principles to achieve progress in consensus government at the next assembly. Read Sharon’s interview

Josh Campbell says he’ll be “a voice you can trust” to represent the Nahendeh district, citing years of experience covering politics during his time in journalism. Read Josh’s interview

Shane Thompson, the Nahendeh MLA since 2015 and a minister since 2019, says his record and work ethic speak for themselves as a representative of the region. Read Shane’s interview

Mavis Cli-Michaud hopes to bring her 40 years of experience working for the Government of Canada and heading regulatory boards to the role of Nahendeh MLA. Read Mavis’s interview

Interviews could not be arranged with Hillary Deneron and Leslie Wright, who are also running for the seat.

Polling day is November 14. For information about how to vote, head to Elections NWT’s website.