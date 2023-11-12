NWT Election 2023: Read our Mackenzie Delta interviews

Residents of the Mackenzie Delta can choose between Frederick Blake Jr, George Nerysoo and Richard Ross Jr in the 2023 territorial election.

We’ve interviewed two of the three candidates, giving each person 15 minutes to discuss their platform, the priorities they’d like to focus on if elected, and the qualities that they believe help to mark them out as a candidate.

An Elections NWT image of the Mackenzie Delta district as it stood in 2019.

George Nerysoo put his name forward as Mackenzie Delta MLA to work on community safety, treating addictions and improving the region’s housing. Read George’s interview

After watching politics for two decades, Richard Ross Jr is running for Mackenzie Delta MLA because he feels the timing is right to “make things better.” Read Richard’s interview

An interview with Sonny Blake, the incumbent, could not be arranged.

Polling day is November 14. For information about how to vote, head to Elections NWT’s website.