NWT Election 2023: Read our Inuvik Boot Lake interviews

Residents of Inuvik Boot Lake can choose between Diane Archie, Denny Rodgers and Sallie Ross in the 2023 territorial election.

We’ve interviewed two of the three candidates, giving each person 15 minutes to discuss their platform, the priorities they’d like to focus on if elected, and the qualities that they believe help to mark them out as a candidate.

An Elections NWT image shows the Inuvik Boot Lake district as it stood in 2019.

After running in Twin Lakes four years ago, Sallie Ross says her running for MLA of Inuvik Boot Lake this year has a lot to do with the “support of people.” Read Sallie’s interview

If elected as MLA for Inuvik Boot Lake, Denny Rodgers will advocate for the territorial government to work “hand-in-glove” with Indigenous governments. Read Denny’s interview

An interview with Archie, the incumbent, could not be arranged.

Polling day is November 14. For information about how to vote, head to Elections NWT’s website.