Habitat for Humanity celebrates new NWT homeowners

Amélie Duval says becoming a homeowner is “amazing.”

Duval and her partner Mazin Ahmed, who have a blended family with three children, are one of four families in the Northwest Territories who are becoming homeowners thanks to the latest round of Habitat for Humanity NWT building.

“In January, we didn’t think we’d be moving into a new home for the next 10 years at least,” Duval told Cabin Radio. “It’s been really exciting.”

Duval said trying to find stable, affordable housing in Yellowknife for her family had been challenging. She said they first lived together in an apartment where the lease was month-to-month and later faced rising rent.

“We’ve been applying for other things that are supposed to help us, help alleviate housing pressures,” she said. “But we’re kind-of stuck in the middle where we make just enough that we don’t qualify for those other programs but … it’s still hard.”

By January 1, the family will have officially moved into a new four-bedroom, two-bath home with a yard.

Duval wants other families facing similar challenges to know they could benefit from programs like Habitat for Humanity.

“There is hope for easier days ahead,” she said.

Habitat for Humanity NWT held a “key ceremony” in Yellowknife on Saturday, celebrating three families who are moving into new homes.

Families and Habitat for Humanity NWT board members and staff celebrate at Saturday’s ceremony. Photo: Habitat for Humanity NWT

The organization said another home is under construction in the city and a family is expected to move in this spring.

A fourth family moved into a new home in Hay River earlier this year. A key ceremony is planned for them in the spring.

“We are so excited to welcome four homeowner families to their new homes in Hay River and Yellowknife,” Dave Hurley, president of Habitat for Humanity NWT, was quoted as saying in a news release.

“Homeownership remains out of reach for many northern families and Habitat for Humanity plays a crucial role in enabling families to realize their dreams of owning a home.”

The homes were built through funding from the federal and territorial governments, Elks Lodge #314 and the Yellowknife Community Foundation.

Habitat for Humanity NWT said several contractors and businesses provided free or discounted goods and services, while the Town of Hay River and City of Yellowknife donated building lots.