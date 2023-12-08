‘He’s got a battle, but this group seems pretty good’

As RJ Simpson met reporters for the first time after being elected premier, he said the GNWT can no longer act like the boss. Indigenous leaders want to see what’s next.

“All of the communities in the South Slave will be very excited we have a new premier from the South Slave,” said Chief April Martel of the Kátł’odeeche First Nation.

Martel wants the new government to consult Indigenous people and bring Indigenous leaders to Ottawa when advocating for the territory or seeking federal funding. Simpson has said he wants that to happen, too.

“They really need to work par with us,” Martel said of the GNWT. “We talk about truth and reconciliation … but it just started, beginning with the last government, so we need to really strongly advocate for all those things.”

Premier Caroline Cochrane led that last government. On the last full day before handing over to Simpson, she told Cabin Radio she was excited that three of her ministers had stepped forward to be her successor.

Shane Thompson, who was the communities and environment minister, dropped out of the premiership race to become speaker. Caroline Wawzonek, knocked out first in two rounds of voting, was the finance and industry minister – and was later voted back into cabinet for the four years ahead. Simpson was the education and justice minister.

“I had confidence in all three ministers and I think any of the three would have been great as premier,” Cochrane said. (She added she could not comment on Kieron Testart, who lost to Simpson in the final run-off, as she had not worked with him in cabinet.)

“I’m excited to see what comes out of the next assembly,” Cochrane continued, advising Simpson and the 20th Assembly to work on developing and maintaining relationships.

Premier Caroline Cochrane speaks at a National Day for Truth and Reconciliation gathering in 2023. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio

“Never close the door. Always sit at the table if you can and be willing to sit back down. Keep working for some kind of solution that works for all, or common understanding if possible,” she said.

“You’re not going to know everything, but the people that are affected have the best advice – and they often have the best solutions.”

Quoting the poet Maya Angelou, Cochrane added: “Do the best you can until you know better. Then, when you know better, do better.”

First Hay River premier

Simpson, who is Métis, will be the first premier from outside Yellowknife in 12 years. Cochrane represented the NWT capital’s Range Lake district, while Bob McLeod – who served as premier for the prior two terms – represented Yellowknife South.

Simpson will also be the first premier from a Hay River district in the territory’s history.

Roy Erasmus, a wellness counsellor and coach, wrote a column for NNSL advocating for the next premier to come from outside the capital.

“If you haven’t lived outside of Yellowknife, it’s hard to understand how life is over there,” he told Cabin Radio.

“I know there’s a lot of animosity towards Yellowknife from the smaller communities. So I think it’s good to have someone from outside of Yellowknife be the premier.”

Erasmus wants the new government to work more with Indigenous governments, particularly when it comes to outstanding land claims. He hopes to see this government drop what he termed the “absolute resistance” of previous governments to a residential treatment centre in the NWT. (Recent health ministers have pointed to the failure of multiple past facilities as a reason not to pursue another.)

The Dene Wellness Warriors, an Indigenous counselling group led by Roy and Jean Erasmus, is developing a trauma healing lodge in the territory. “It’s trauma that’s causing addictions, but we’re not doing anything about the trauma,” he said.

Chief Louis Balsillie of the Deninu Kųę́ First Nation hopes that as premier, Simpson will improve the territory’s relationship with Indigenous governments “by hearing us out, by meeting with us and talking with us, and not ignoring Indigenous government people.”

“We haven’t had a premier on this side for many years,” Balsillie said.

The last premier from the southern part of the territory was Jim Antoine, MLA for the Nahendeh district, who held the role from 1998 to 2000.

Jackson Lafferty at a news conference in March 2023. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio

Tłı̨chǫ Grand Chief Jackson Lafferty, a former MLA and minister who watched Thursday’s proceedings from the legislature gallery, said governments cannot work in silos.

“Any decision-making at the GNWT level, we should be included and engaged,” Lafferty said. “That hasn’t really been the case in the past.”

During August’s wildfires, Lafferty was furious that the NWT government “just picked up and went” from Yellowknife without, in his view, doing much to work with Indigenous counterparts. Cochrane subsequently said that should have been better handled.

“We’re very serious that we need to get things done for the North,” Lafferty said on Thursday.

“We all have a common vision, common theme: it’s the betterment of our community and our people of the North.”

Martel said priority areas she wants addressed for the Kátł’odeeche First Nation include justice, medical travel and the education system.

“One of the biggest things is turning our NWT economy around and making sure that there’s job creation, opportunities,” she added, pointing to the rising cost of living.

‘He’s a thinker’

Simpson is starting his third term representing Hay River North. Hay River’s mayor, Kandis Jameson, said his elevation to the territory’s top job is good for the town and the whole territory, describing him as an articulate, professional “smart guy.”

“He’s got a big job ahead of him getting everybody to work together,” Jameson said.

She wants to see cabinet and regular MLAs work closely on government priorities not dissimilar to those of neighbour Martel, like the cost of living.

“I think there are going to be a few challenges but, if they work together and they’re all on the same page, they’ll do well,” she said.

Rocky Simpson smiles at his son, RJ Simpson, at the NWT legislature on March 3, 2020.

Rocky Simpson, the new premier’s father and former MLA for Hay River South, told Cabin Radio his son “listens to people, he’s a thinker.”

“Hopefully he makes good decisions and I think he’s respectful of people,” the elder Simpson said.

“He’s got a battle, though, with the financial position the government is in … but I think this group here seems to be a pretty good group. Hopefully they don’t have the disasters we went through last year, both outside the House and inside the House.”

On Thursday, the victorious RJ Simpson told reporters collaboration will be a hallmark of his government, adding he believes the “future of the territory” is building relationships with Indigenous governments.

“We’re no longer in an era where the GNWT thinks it’s the boss and is doing everything. We have to work together,” he said.

Simpson’s cabinet features Wawzonek, Lesa Semmler, Caitlin Cleveland, Lucy Kuptana, Jay Macdonald and Vince McKay. As premier, Simpson must now assign portfolios to each minister.

The premier and cabinet will be formally sworn in on Friday morning.

Aastha Sethi contributed reporting.