St Pat’s students prepare to form food drive human chain

Students at École St Patrick High School are preparing for Operation Christmas.

On Friday this week, students will form a human chain across downtown Yellowknife’s Franklin Avenue to move food hampers to the Salvation Army.

“Christmastime is when people are looking for extra food,” said Asfa Arshad, co-president of the school’s Interact Club, a community service group led by 30 students.

“We try to give to the community as much as we can to help the people in need.”

Each year, the food drive’s aim is to generate one hamper per classroom packed with the likes of cereal, rice, canned items and cookies. Arshad said last year’s turnout of 40 hampers was more than expected, with each class preparing two or three.

Friday’s event will be followed by students gathering for hot chocolate prepared by the club.

Interact Club students during the 2019 event. Photo: Submitted

In 2017, students formed a human chain in -30C. This time, the forecast for Friday suggests the temperature could be a more forgiving -5C.

Last year’s event involved almost 400 students according to teacher Christina Silzer. She expects similar engagement this year, as students started Operation Christmas earlier than usual.

Silzer said the event began in 2010 when teacher advisor Susan Huvenaars developed the idea after students brought in donations but didn’t know where to take them.

“The idea was that students actually are part of that connection from our school to the food donations, physically … so every student is part of the process,” Silzer said.

Through Operation Christmas, Silzer hopes students take away valuable lessons.

“We support each other, we support those in need, and that’s just being a good community member,” she said.