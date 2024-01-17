Gwich’in Tribal Council planning nation-building canoe trip

The Gwich’in Tribal Council is in the early stages of planning a nation-building canoe trip for youth.

Grand Chief Ken Kyikavichik said the council has purchased four voyageur canoes from a southern supplier in preparation for the trip, which he said will be “an incredible opportunity for our young people to be out on the land.”

He said there is one canoe for each Gwich’in community. Each can hold around six to 10 people.

“Getting our young people out on the lands is a key priority for the Gwich’in Tribal Council,” he told Cabin Radio. “We believe that young people are knowledgeable in traditional ways of life on the land and that prepares them very well for future studies and work experience in wage-earning economies, to be able to move forward in a good way.”

Kyikavichik hopes a trip can take place in late July or early August ahead of the annual general assembly.

He said the plan is for two canoes to travel down the Peel River from Teetł’it Zheh, or Fort McPherson, and for two to travel down the Mackenzie River from Tsiigehtchic. All four would end up at the Gwich’in wellness camp south of Inuvik.

A photo of a voyageur canoe shared to Facebook by Grand Chief Ken Kyikavichik.

The grand chief said the trip is being modelled after a similar trip held annually by the Tłı̨chǫ.

He said the Gwich’in canoe trip will be a good complement to the Johnny D Charlie memorial snowmobile trip between Fort McPherson and Old Crow.

“These types of activities out on the land really provide a lot of healthy programming for our young people that are looking for these learning experiences,” he said. “Not only do they learn a bit about living out on the land, but they also form stronger bonds and alliances with other Gwich’in youth and other communities.”

Kyikavichik said when the time comes, youth and guides will be asked to submit expressions of interest, then a committee will select trip participants through a fair and open process.