Premier and Maca minister to visit Enterprise and KFN this month

Premier RJ Simpson and communities minister Vince McKay will visit Enterprise and Kátł’odeeche First Nation, two communities devastated by wildfires, on January 26.

A wildfire burned much of Enterprise in August. Earlier in the year, a fire burned multiple homes in KFN.

Some residents who lost their homes say they are still waiting for answers about the support they can receive. Mayor of Enterprise Mike St Amour says he plans to address residents’ unanswered questions when the new premier and minister visit.

“I know Vince personally and I know RJ personally,” said St Amour, who hopes the meeting will clear “a path forward” for residents waiting to learn their fate.

Both Simpson and McKay are Hay River MLAs. McKay is a former Hay River town councillor.

Their visit was proposed by new Dehcho MLA Sheryl Yakeleya.

“Premier Simpson and Minister McKay are appreciative of MLA Yakeleya’s invitation and welcome the opportunity to visit both communities and hear from residents directly,” read a statement from a spokesperson for cabinet.

Enterprise’s council has had various disagreements with the territorial government of late.

Those include how to go about temporarily housing residents whose homes burned, a longstanding dispute over land title related to some residents’ long-term leases, and whether money given out by the hamlet to residents in August can be claimed as a disaster expense.

St Amour says he’d like to see the meeting conclude with cabinet “saying that the money that we gave out to the families at the beginning of August, to help them buy clothes, all that, are allowable expenses and refund us the money.”

The hamlet is in the middle of an election – delayed by last year’s fire – that will conclude on February 13.

St Amour is being challenged by Sandra McMaster for the position of mayor according to a list of candidates posted by the hamlet on Wednesday.

While the election may complicate negotiations with the territorial government, St Amour said he still planned to go ahead with the meeting.