Five NWT groups share $19M housing investment

Five northern Indigenous governments are sharing $19 million in federal funding to build up to 54 new affordable housing units.

The Tłı̨chǫ Government, Acho Dene Koe First Nation, Nahanni Butte, Pehdzeh Ki First Nation and Łútsël K’é Dene First Nation will each receive some of the cash.

NWT housing minister Lucy Kuptana called the investment “real progress towards increasing the stock of affordable homes across the North.”

The federal government says this concludes the third phase of its rapid housing initiative.

“It’s a program that’s really been working for us, it’s been successful, and it’s exceeded the targets that we set,” said NWT Liberal MP Michael McLeod.

“We had initially anticipated that some 7,500 units would be created but in fact, it’s created over 10,000 units, and that’s after the first two rounds.”

The funding will be delivered directly to Indigenous governments, continuing to shift the role Housing NWT plays in administering housing across the territory, according to Kuptana.

“Rather than Housing NWT being the primary source or the lead at all times, it provides us an opportunity to work in partnerships with Indigenous governments,” said Kuptana. “They’re the leadership in the territory for Indigenous people.”

McLeod said by directing funds to Indigenous governments, the federal government is supporting the people best equipped to administer services to communities.

“The Indigenous governments are in the communities, they’re on the ground, they’re hearing directly from their members,” said McLeod. “They’re in a position to respond the best, the quickest. So, having money flowing directly to them has made a big difference.”

“Accessing quality, affordable housing is essential in our communities, to building strong healthy families, healthy communities and also unites our people,” Tłı̨chǫ Grand Chief Jackson Lafferty said.

The latest block of funding, amounting to just under $19 million, will provide:

$5.5 million to the Nahanni Butte Dene Band for seven homes, with $890,000 in band funding and $500,000 from Housing NWT;

$4.2 million to the Tłı̨chǫ Government for 26 homes across the communities of Wekweètì, Gamètì, Whatì, and Behchokò, with $2.8 million in TG funding;

$3.9 million to the Pehdzeh Ki First Nation for six homes, with $511,000 from the First Nation and $455,000 from Cirnac;

$3.3 million to the Łútsël K’é Dene First Nation for up to 10 homes, with $2.2 million from the First Nation; and

$1.8 million to the Acho Dene Koe First Nation for five homes, with $870,000 from the First Nation and its economic development corporation, ADK Holdings.