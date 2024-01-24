Coroner confirms six deaths in Fort Smith plane crash

The Northwest Territories chief coroner says four passengers and two crew members on board a flight that crashed near Fort Smith have passed away.

In a news release on Wednesday morning, Chief Coroner Garth Eggenberger said there was one survivor of the crash, who was taken to the Fort Smith Health Centre and then medevaced to Stanton Territorial Hospital in Yellowknife.

Eggenberger said family members of all passengers have been contacted by the RCMP.

The plane was carrying workers headed to the Diavik diamond mine when it lost contact shortly after takeoff from Fort Smith on Tuesday morning. The British Aerospace Jetstream aircraft was registered to Northwestern Air Lease.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada said it is investigating the crash.

Supports available

The Town of Fort Smith said there will be snacks, drinks, friendly faces and conversation at the town recreation centre starting at 10am on Wednesday to support residents affected by the crash.

In a news release, the town’s mayor and council encouraged people needing support to reach out.

“We are all friends, neighbours, coworkers. We understand that you may not wish to be alone right now. That you may want to talk about it with others that are experiencing the same feelings of grief and trauma,” the release states.

“Our community is strong and resilient and together we will support each other.”

The territorial health and social services authority has said additional counselling staff have been sent to Fort Smith.

People in Fort Smith can access counselling through the community counselling program at 867-872-6310 or through the town’s emergency department outside of regular business hours at 867-872-6200.

Hay River Mayor Kandis Jameson said she has reached out to the mayor of Fort Smith to offer support. She said the Town of Hay River plans to hold a candlelight vigil and resources are available for those affected in the community.

“We stand with Fort Smith and extend our arms to help them heal,” she said in a news release.

“It is recognized that our communities share many connections including family and friends.”

Messages of condolence for Fort Smith and the loved ones of those in the crash have poured in from across the territory and Canada.

“In the Northwest Territories, we come together and take care of each other, especially during difficult times. To those affected by this tragedy: as you navigate this time of grief and sorrow, remember that you have the thoughts and prayers of residents across the NWT. We stand with you, we grieve with you, and we share the pain of your loss,” NWT Premier RJ Simpson wrote in a statement.

“Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragedy. As a community, we mourn with you for the lives of those lost and we offer our support during this incredibly difficult time,” Yellowknife Mayor Rebecca Alty was quoted as saying in a news release.