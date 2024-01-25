Construction to begin on Dettah ice road

The NWT Department of Infrastructure says construction on the Dettah ice road is set to begin.

In an update on Wednesday afternoon, the department said workers were able to complete ice profiling on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“We’re happy to say we’ve found the minimum amount of ice thickness needed for our staff to safely start clearing snow to build the ice road,” the department stated.

The department has previously said the ice must be at least 33 to 34 centimetres thick before construction on the six-kilometre road can begin.

This will be the latest the ice road has opened in the past 30 years on record. The territorial government said the previous record was January 11.

According to the territorial government, the average date the road has opened over the past 20 years is December 24. Last year, the road opened on January 10.

This winter, construction of the road has been delayed by both warm and cold weather.

The department said in December that areas of thin ice and overflow prevented crews from constructing the road. Earlier this month, the department said extreme cold weather had hindered crews’ ability to complete ice profiling.

Construction on the Dettah ice road is now expected to start on Wednesday. The department said it usually takes five to seven days before the road is ready for travellers.

The department reminded residents that it is still unsafe and illegal to travel on the ice road until it officially opens. They cautioned people to watch for staff and equipment working in the Yellowknife Bay area over the coming days.