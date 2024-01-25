RCMP charge two people after seizing handgun, crack cocaine

RCMP in Behchokǫ̀ say they have charged two people after seizing a nine-millimetre handgun and 740 grams of crack cocaine during a traffic stop on Tuesday night.

In a Thursday press release, RCMP said officers were patrolling Highway 3 on Tuesday night when they stopped a vehicle around 6:50pm and “formed grounds to arrest the driver for possession of a controlled substance.”

Police allege that while officers told the driver that he was under arrest, the man refused to exit the vehicle and rolled his window up. RCMP said officers forced entry into the vehicle through a window and arrested the driver, who they identified as Andrew Norn.

RCMP allege that they discovered the handgun, crack cocaine, a prohibited high capacity magazine and drug paraphernalia while searching the vehicle.

RCMP said they have charged Norn, 38 from Fort Resolution, as well as the passenger of the vehicle, Marilyn Beaulieu, 28, from Hay River, with possession for the purpose of trafficking, unauthorized possession of a restricted firearm and possession of a prohibited magazine.

The court docket indicates Beaulieu and Norn are also both facing charges for possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon, and possessing a prohibited firearm in a vehicle. Norn has also been charged with failing to comply with a release order and resisting a peace officer.

The charges against Norn and Beaulieu have not been proven in court.

Norn and Beaulieu were scheduled to appear before a justice of the peace in Yellowknife on the charges on Thursday morning.

Correction: January 25, 2024 –12:03 MT. An earlier version of this story stated RCMP seized 140 grams of crack cocaine. Police said they seized a total of 740 grams of crack cocaine. Cabin Radio regrets the error.