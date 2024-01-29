Aurora College staff, students can apply for northern exchange

Aurora College staff and students can apply for an exchange at one of several schools in the circumpolar North.

The North2North program is offered through the University of the Arctic, a network of universities, colleges and research organizations with courses focused on the Arctic. The program offers students and staff the opportunity to study or work at several participating institutions.

That includes some universities and colleges in the United States, Iceland, Greenland, Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden.

“You will learn about another place and culture, while learning about your region – the North!” a webpage on the program states.

“A North2North exchange gives you competence in topics related to the Arctic and experiences of another north that you can benefit from in your future professional career and/or academic plans.”

Funding is available for students and staff from Canada to participate in the exchange program with the priority of supporting people living in or from the North.

Students can apply for funding to help cover a semester abroad or a short-term exchange for a field course, research project, internship, or cultural exchange. Staff can apply for funding to teach or share knowledge and network at a partner institution.

Canadian students can apply for grants up to $9,000 and staff can apply for grants up to $5,000.

There will also be a small number of grants available to students coming from Iceland, Scotland and the United States to Canada up to $5,000 each.

The deadline to apply for funding is February 15.