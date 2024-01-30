Be aware of icy highway conditions, department warns

The NWT Department of Infrastructure is urging drivers to be careful as freezing rain has resulted in icy conditions on several highways in the territory.

In a post to Facebook Monday afternoon, the department said conditions on parts of Highways 1 through 6 remain icy. It said travel in the North Slave region is not currently recommended and anyone who must travel should use caution and drive slowly.

Environment Canada issued freezing rain warnings for Łútsël K’é, Yellowknife, Behchokǫ̀, Whatì and Wekweètì on Monday. It said freezing rain was expected to end Monday evening.

The alert cautioned that surfaces including roads, walkways and parking lots could become icy and slippery.

“Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions,” the alert stated.

Parks Canada also issued a notice on Facebook on Sunday advising that the winter road between Moose Island and Fort Chipewyan in Alberta was closed until further notice due to warm weather and icy conditions. It said, however, that electronic road signs indicating the road was open could not be changed.