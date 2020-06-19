City of Yellowknife re-opening Fieldhouse

In an update Friday, the City of Yellowknife announced it will be re-opening the Fieldhouse, with a number of restrictions to ensure safety and that the city is following public health orders.

Starting June 23, the fields will be open for rental only, with a maximum of 25 people per field including spectators who must practice physical distancing. The track will also be limited to 25 people.

The climbing wall and indoor playground will be closed. Showers will be available for use one person at a time with cleaning in between.

People must check in and out of the front desk and those experiencing symptoms of Covid-19 are asked to stay home.

The Fieldhouse will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday, from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on weekends, and noon to 4:00 p.m. on statutory holidays.

The city closed the Fieldhouse on March 18 as a result of pandemic restrictions. It has two indoor multi-sport fields, an indoor preschool play area, a track, and concession, among other facilities.