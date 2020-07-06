NWT government extending Covid-19 economic relief

The Northwest Territories government is extending some Covid-19 economic relief programs that were set to expire at the end of June.

In a Monday press release, the government said extending these measures will result in over $5.8 million in support for territorial businesses and residents.

“As the Government of the Northwest Territories works on comprehensive plans for social and economic recovery, we are reviewing and assessing the need for various measures that were brought in to provide immediate relief in the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic,” Minister of Finance Caroline Wawzonek was quoted as saying.

The government has allocated $557,000 to extend two funding initiatives to support licensed child care programs until September 30. One provides funding to pay up to 75 percent of operator’s fixed costs while the other provides funding for enhanced cleaning of child care spaces.

The government said it will also continue to waive fees like the Deh Cho bridge toll and truck permits until September 30, and NWT airport landing fees, leases, licences, and concession fees until December 31. It estimates that will save residents and businesses approximately $5.2 million.

The press release says by June 30, the government provided over $36 million in economic relief to territorial residents and businesses. About a third of that went to the territory’s aviation industry.

In late April, the government unveiled its economic recovery plan. It did not include details on finances, but set out broad steps the territory will take to gradually reopen the economy.