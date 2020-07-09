Campsites to be built at North Arm Territorial Park

Preparations are being made to begin constructing campsites at the North Arm Territorial Park, south of Behchokǫ̀ on Highway 3.

The park is expanding to include 15 campsites, a campground loop, and an access road. A request for proposals relating to the work was recently published by the NWT government.

At the moment, the roadside park includes only a day-use area with washrooms, a kitchen shelter, and a boat launch.

Located inside Behchokǫ̀’s corporate limits, work will begin with the clearing of space necessary for the changes.

Last year, when the changes were being discussed, the GNWT’s website stated: “Expanding the North Arm Park is a major investment in expanding the territory’s offerings in the North Slave Region.”

No official start date for the work has been posted.

The proposal states the opening phase of work should be completed by October 2.