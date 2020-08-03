Yellowknife adopts community plan, begins zoning review

The City of Yellowknife has formally adopted its community plan, which will help guide development in the city over the next 20 years.

The plan creates land use designations for each area of Yellowknife, establishes land use objectives, and considers the environmental, economic, social, and cultural development of the community.

Developing and drafting the plan began in May 2018. It was based on studies of land use, population growth, community economic conditions, the labour force, and public service needs.

The city also consulted with residents – where issues like changes to Kam Lake South were raised.

What happens to dog mushers’ kennels in that area, for example, will now be further studied and refined as the city puts in place amended zoning rules to meet the new community’s plans broader guidelines.

The plan was passed by councillors last week, some months after its final draft form had been reached.

Mayor Rebecca Alty said while the plan is a high-level vision for the city, amending the zoning bylaw – the next step – will get into the “nitty gritty” of what activities are permitted in each area.

That review has begun and public engagement dates will be announced later this month.

“Look to lots of discussions this fall to weigh in on what you’d like to see,” Alty told Cabin Radio.