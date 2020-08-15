NT hunters barred from accessing Canol Trail by road

Northwest Territories hunters will only be able to access the Canol Trail and Mackenzie Mountains by air this year.

In a notice on Facebook, the territorial Department of Environment and Natural Resources said because the Canol Trail is a remote area, Northwest Territories residents – including those with Inidgenous harvesting rights – can’t access mile 222 by road.

Any hunters from the territory trying to reach the area by road could be in violation of public health orders and face fines and possible jail time.

So far, 12 tickets – each with $1,725 in fines – have been issued in the territory for not following travel restrictions and self-isolation rules.

People are encouraged to contact protectnwt@gov.nt.ca, 811 in the NWT only, or 1-833-378-8297, for more information on travel restrictions and self-isolation.