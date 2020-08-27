Fire marshal, RCMP investigating ‘suspicious’ vehicle fire

RCMP were called to a vehicle “engulfed in flames” between Yellowknife’s 49 Street and 51 Avenue early on Thursday morning.

Firefighters extinguished the fire shortly after 4am and police say nobody was harmed, though a nearby fence was damaged.

“Yellowknife RCMP are encouraging anyone who may have noticed something in the area of 49 Street and 51 Avenue early Thursday morning to come forward,” said Staff Sergeant Yannick Hamel, Yellowknife RCMP’s acting detachment commander, in a news release.

Both the fire marshal and RCMP are investigating the incident. Police say the fire “could be suspicious in nature.”