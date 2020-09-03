NWT premier announces Covid-19 Coordinating Secretariat

Northwest Territories Premier Caroline Cochrane has officially announced the creation of a Covid-19 Coordinating Secretariat, to manage the territorial government’s response to the pandemic.

In a press release Thursday, the government noted that to date, its pandemic response has involved many government departments, non-government agencies, and organizations from across the territory. It said the secretariat will create a single agency within the government to respond to Covid-19 from several departments.

“Early on, it was made clear that the challenges Covid-19 presents to the Northwest Territories requires a coordinated approach,” Premier Caroline Cochrane was quoted as saying. “The Covid-19 Coordinating Secretariat pulls together Covid-19 related supports and resources from multiple departments, teaming them up to meet the challenges of management and oversight of the GNWT’s response in the best and most efficient way. This is a necessary move and one that I am confident will benefit Northwest Territories residents as we continue to adjust to the impacts of Covid-19.”

Objectives for the secretariat include establishing a clear accountability and responsibility framework; providing dedicated resources to managing the territorial government’s Covid-19 activities; considering the health, economic and legal impacts of the government’s actions; and supporting a clear and coordinated communications.

The secretariat will be located within the Department of Health and Social Services. It will be led by Deputy Minister Russell Neudorf who will report directly to the premier. Neudorf is currently an associate deputy minister with the Department of Municipal and Community Affairs.

The government estimates that the Coordinating Secretariat will remain in place for up to two years.

Cochrane told Cabin Radio the government was considering such a coordinating unit in late July, saying its current organizational structure for dealing with the pandemic was not sustainable.