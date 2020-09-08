New dog park opens in Fort Simpson

Pups can run and play to their heart’s content in Fort Simpson – a new, off-leash dog park has opened.

The park, located behind the community baseball diamonds, opened on Friday afternoon, just in time for the last long weekend of the summer.

Mayor Sean Whelly described the park as “very pretty and a nice spot to let your dog off-leash when walking around the ‘flats.’”

The park has been in the works “for some time” according to Fred Tesou, the village’s recreation facility maintainer.

The rules for the new dog park. Photo: Sean Whelly

Tesou said a lot of people have been waiting for the facility to open, and it’s something community members have been excited to see.

“This is a long time coming,” he said.

Social distancing protocols are in place. A maximum of 25 people are allowed within the gated area at a time, according to Tesou.

A contractor placed the fencing earlier in the summer, after which village staff installed benches and “doggie bag” dispensers.

The park is open to all dogs. Visitors are asked to keep an eye on their dog to ensure they don’t dig holes or play rough with others.

One of the biggest rules of the park, Tesou said, is simple: “Make sure you clean up after your dogs.”