GNWT, Ottawa giving over $20M to NWT air operators

The Northwest Territories and Canadian governments will be spending $20.145 million on the territory’s aviation sector to continue essential air service during the pandemic.

According to a Thursday press release, Transport Canada will contribute $17.124 million in funding while the territory will provide the remaining $3.021 million. The federal government’s contribution will come from the $75 million funding program it announced in August to ensure airlines serving remote communities will be able to provide minimum levels of service between July 1 and December 31.

“This funding demonstrates the shared commitment of the Government of the Northwest Territories and the Government of Canada to ensure that all Canadians –including those in our most remote communities – continue to have access to essential goods and services throughout the pandemic,” NWT Finance Minister Caroline Wawzonek was quoted as saying.

A breakdown of how the funding will be dispersed among NWT air operators.

The funding will be split between 20 airlines and helicopter operators across the territory. Canadian North will receive the largest chunk of $9,300,000; followed by $1,765,000 to Summit Air; $1,753,000 to Air Tindi; $1,587,000 to Aklak Air; and $1,329,000 to Acasta Heliflight.

In total, the federal and territorial governments have provided $31.9 million in funding to support NWT’s aviation industry during the pandemic. That includes $8.7 million given to five airlines in May, and an additional $2.94 million given to 10 more northern air operators in June.