Public health enforcement officials in the Northwest Territories have issued their 19th fine for violations of self-isolation and travel restrictions in the territory.

According to the latest statistics from the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer, one person in the North Slave region has been charged under public health orders since September 9 for not following self-isolation protocols.

Further details have not been released.

Under public health orders, anyone entering the territory is required to self-isolate for 14 days in Yellowknife, Inuvik, Fort Smith, or Hay River.

In total, 2,503 compliance and enforcement complaints have been made in the territory, almost half in the North Slave region.

Officials have issued 265 written and verbal warnings, and 19 summary offence tickets – each carrying a fine of $1,500 plus a victim’s surcharge.