Funding applications open for NWT on-the-land programs

The territorial government on Wednesday announced applications are open for two programs that will help harvesters and families head out on the land over the next year.

The Take a Family on the Land program will give up to $10,000 to help families access outdoor learning that encompasses northern values, perspectives, and practices.

NWT Indigenous governments and organizations, community governments, and non-profit groups may apply.

The second program, entitled Covid Regional Training, Mentorship and Support, funds community-led programs involving harvesting mentorship, on-the-land skills development, and supplying country foods.

Applications for the two programs close at 5pm on November 20.

Activities must take place between October 2020 and March 2021.

Regional Indigenous governments can apply for support under two other streams of funding, too. The Covid Harvest Subsidy can provide up to $10,000, while the Community Training and Knowledge Exchange program offers up to $25,000.

Applications for a third program, the Pilot Trapper Mentorship, will open in November.

Guidelines and forms can be found on the Department of Environment and Natural Resources’ website.