Yellowknife drugstore stocking local art for holiday season

Craft sales face a tricky time this holiday season, so a downtown Yellowknife drugstore is stepping in to provide shelf space for local artisans.

Sutherland’s Drugs will spend several weeks setting aside room for the city’s craftspeople to sell their goods. Pharmacy owner Aaron LaBorde said the store wants to give back to customers and the arts community.

“We’re just trying to help some [customers] that otherwise, in a regular year, would have had the opportunity to attend some shows and stuff like that,” LaBorde told Cabin Radio.

“And of course, support the local artisans and give people a little bit of a chance to buy stuff that was produced locally.

“With the way the things are this year, it’s something that we thought would be a nice thing to do for the town.”

While some of the city’s usual festive craft fairs are going ahead, others have been cancelled outright and even those proceeding will have restrictions on numbers.

LaBorde said a couple of artists have already reached out to the store, looking to participate. Sutherland’s can’t guarantee everyone’s items will be displayed, but is trying to assess the level of interest from the arts community.

“We’re a local business here too, and we appreciate all the support that we get,” LaBorde said.

“We’ve been really trying our best to support other local businesses … just to try to improve the situation here in Yellowknife, because that’s where everybody’s at right now.”

Those interested in selling their products at Sutherland’s this Christmas are encouraged to call the store at (867) 873-4555.

This coverage of the NWT’s business sector during the Covid-19 pandemic is sponsored by the NWT’s Department of Industry, Tourism, and Investment. Visit Buy North for more information on businesses near you.