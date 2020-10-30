Stanton Foundation launches online, NWT-wide $99,000 raffle

Residents of the NWT can enter an online raffle to help the Stanton Territorial Hospital Foundation and have a chance at winning a grand prize of $50,000 sponsored by Northwestel.

A total of $99,000 in cash and a range of other prizes are available. Most draws take place on January 1, 2021, but the opening draw – for a $1,000 cash prize – will be carried out on November 2.

The $99,000 New Year Cash & Prize Raffle replaces the foundation’s annual gala, which had to be cancelled as a consequence of the Covid-19 pandemic’s gathering restrictions.

“When one door closes, another opens,” said foundation executive director Patty Olexin-Lang.

“With the Covid-19 pandemic impacting everyday life, we would like to first and foremost acknowledge the difficulties and challenges our donors have experienced this year and express our most sincere thank-you for your continued support over the years.

“Your continued support is greatly appreciated as we work together to bring the best of healthcare to the people of our territory.”

The fundraiser launched earlier in October. A $5,000 early-bird draw is coming up on November 16, followed by two draws for $1,000 each on December 1 and December 23.

The 10 final draws take place on January 1, including draws for $1,000, $2,000, $3,000, $5,000, $10,000, $20,000, and the grand prize of $50,000, plus draws for an iPhone 11 Pro, diamond stud earrings, and a gift card to the value of $1,250.

Earlier this week, Northwestel presented its annual donation of $60,000 to the foundation at its Yellowknife retail store.

“Northwestel has been a proud partner of the Stanton Territorial Hospital Foundation since 1999. We are happy to sponsor the territory’s first-ever virtual raffle and wish the foundation great success in its fundraising efforts,” said Paul Gillard, Northwestel’s vice-president of business markets.

As of Friday morning, more than 8,000 tickets had been sold – raising more than $45,000 for the foundation.

One ticket costs $25. Three can be bought for $40, 10 for $80, and 20 for $100. Visit the foundation raffle’s website to purchase. You must be an NWT resident to enter.

Winning ticket numbers are automatically generated by a Gaming Labs International approved random number generator.

The foundation says proceeds will support specialized staff training, major capital needs, new equipment, and patient care items at Stanton Territorial Hospital.

Here’s the full breakdown of prizes and draw dates:

Grand Prize $50,000 Sponsored by Northwestel – January 1, 2021

2nd Prize $20,000 Co-sponsored by McDonald’s – January 1, 2021

3rd Prize $10,000 Co-sponsored by Anytime Fitness – January 1, 2021

4th Prize $5,000 Co-sponsored by Copperhouse Eatery and Lounge – January 1, 2021

5th Prize $3,000 Co-sponsored by Top of the World Travel – January 1, 2021

6th Prize $2,000 Co-sponsored by Crowe MacKay LLP – January 1, 2021

November Draw $1,000 Co-sponsored by Air Tindi – November 2, 2020

Early Bird Draw $5,000 Co-sponsored by Northland Utilities Ltd – November 16, 2020

December Draw $1,000 Co-sponsored by Air Tindi – December 1, 2020

Happy Holidays Draw $1,000 Co-sponsored by Air Tindi – December 23, 2020

Happy New Year Draw $1,000 Co-sponsored by Air Tindi – January 1, 2021

Diamond Stud Earrings $2,095 Donated by Rio Tinto Diavik Diamond Mines Inc – January 1, 2021

iPhone 11 Pro $1,400 Donated by Northwestel – January 1, 2021

Gift Card of Choice $1,250 Donated by Elks Lodge 314 – January 1, 2021

