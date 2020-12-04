Mobile no-harvest zone for Bathurst caribou kicks in

The NWT’s mobile caribou no-harvest zone has been activated in the North Slave for the winter, part of ongoing efforts to protect the declining Bathurst herd.

It is illegal to harvest caribou inside the mobile zone. Those caught doing could be charged under the territory’s Wildlife Act.

The NWT’s Department of Environment and Natural Resources updates the shifting location of the zone each Tuesday.

Declining numbers of Bathurst caribou have been a concern for years.

As of 2018, there were only 8,200 caribou in the herd – a 98-percent decrease since 1986. The herd is considered threatened under the Species at Risk Act.

Between 2015 and 2018, the number of breeding cows dropped by almost 40 percent.

The GNWT and local Indigenous governments have taken various actions to address the decline, including wolf culling programs in the North Slave, though nothing has yet appeared to reverse the trend.

Residents can access a map of the zone at the following places:

Gordon Lake check station

McKay Lake check station

Their local or regional ENR office

Their local band, community, government or organization office

ENR North Slave Region Facebook page

The most recent map, created on December 1, is available on the ENR website. The next iteration will be released on December 8.