Watch: Santa rolls into Dettah on snowmobile

The reindeer got the day off. Here’s Santa making his annual stop at Dettah’s Kaw Tay Whee School (and watch out for the elf in back).

It’s an annual tradition at the school, although this year a few changes were needed to accommodate pandemic-related public health measures.

Santa didn’t seem to mind, and the students set a land speed record rushing out to grab the gifts and haul them in from the cold.

Camera and Editing: Sarah Pruys